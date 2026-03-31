Kinnaur Tourism Association condemns leasing out of trekking routes; demands govt to roll back decision

The Kinnaur Tourism Association affiliated to Adventure Tour Operators Association, on Tuesday condemned the leasing out of the trekking route in Triund in Kangra district by the state government and has demanded to roll back this decision.

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In a press statement issued by the association, president Chander Mohan Negi said the current state of adventure tourism in the state is the hard-won result of decades of struggle by local small-scale entrepreneurs who persevered through immense challenges.

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"Now that the industry has finally flourished into a vital source of livelihood for thousands of the state's youth, the government's decision to hand control over to corporate entities feels like a setback. This shift ignores the local workforce, their sustainable livelihoods, and their deep-rooted connection to the land. Furthermore, these corporations were never part of the long, rigorous journey that built this industry from the ground up, yet they are now being prioritised over the pioneers who made it successful," he said.

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Negi said in the pursuit of harvesting the profits on investment, the leasers will oversee all the factors leading to environment protection, ecological safeguarding and operational standards resulting in degradation of the ecology of the area.

"The rights of the local public of the region will be violated and it will boost the monopolistic approach of the leaser. Additionally, it will also devastate the livelihood of many stakeholders such as guides, cooks, helpers and muleteers. This move will also advocate the over tourism and crush the Eco Tourism Policy of the state," said Negi.

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"This practice of leasing out the pristine trails will spoil the whole ecosystem of the adventure tourism industry, by removing locals from the mainstream and bringing in outside corporate houses," he added.

"Local operators are ‘custodians of the land’ who provide safety and sustainable practices that outside corporations cannot replicate," he said.