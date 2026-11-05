Kinnaur traders seek 15-day extension of Shipki La trade

The Kinnaur Indo-China Trade Association has urged the Centre to extend the ongoing border trade season across Shipki La Pass by 15 days, till December 15, to enable traders to complete pending orders and import transactions delayed by technical and procedural hurdles.

In a letter to the Trade Commissioner-cum-Deputy Commissioner, Kinnaur, and the Commissioner of Customs, Association president Hishey Negi sought a special exemption, citing delays in putting banking arrangements in place for the payment of Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) on imported goods.

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Border trade through Shipki La Pass is traditionally conducted from June 1 to November 30 every year. However, the association said the delay in finalising the banking mechanism had affected import clearances, leaving several traders struggling to complete transactions within the stipulated period.

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Negi also sought permission for the physical acceptance of TR-6 challans to facilitate IGST payments until the technical issues are resolved. He pointed out that the administrative process for nominating Punjab National Bank to accept IGST payments was still pending, making it difficult for traders to deposit the tax through the designated banking channel.

With barely 20 days left in the trade season, several traders are facing uncertainty over consignments ordered in advance but yet to be cleared, he said.

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The association urged the authorities to permit TR-6 challans and IGST payments through an authorised alternative mechanism, in accordance with applicable customs and financial rules, until the PNB arrangement becomes operational.

Negi said the proposed temporary arrangement would provide much-needed relief to traders and prevent financial losses arising from delays beyond their control.

He appealed to the authorities to intervene in the matter to protect traders’ interests and ensure continuity of the historic border trade through Shipki La Pass. The trade has resumed this year after a gap of six years, having remained suspended following the outbreak of Covid-19.