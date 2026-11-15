Kinnaur’s Chitkul receives first snow of season; weather to remain dry across state till Nov 21

The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday witnessed fresh snow with Chitkul village in Kinnaur district receiving the first snow of the season, bringing cheer to locals and tourists.

Situated at an altitude of 3,450 metres on the bank of Baspa river, Chitkul is the last inhabited village in the state near the Indo-China border. Known for its scenic beauty, the village attracts lots of tourists from across the country throughout the year.

Light snow was also observed at Nako, Rakchham, Sangla and other villages in Kinnaur district as well as in Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti district. Light rain was also observed in Shimla, Dharamshala, Rampur, Solan, Sundernagar, Bhuntar and Palampur, bringing down the temperatures.

As per the state’s Meteorological Centre, weather is expected to remain clear across the state till November 21. However, during this period, minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 2°C to 3°C. While maximum temperature will also fall by 2°C to 3°C, temperature will gradually rise by 2°C to 3°C in the next few days.

Advertisement

Maximum temperature in Shimla was 17.8°C while in Dharamshala it was 22°C. Similarly, Manali recorded 13.6°C, Mandi 22.2°C, Nahan 25.4°C, Kalpa 5.8°C, Bhuntar 22.5°C, Sundernagar 25.6°C, Keylong 8.8°C, Kangra 25.5°C, Kufri 11.3°C and Bilaspur 27°C.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was 33°C, recorded in Una, while the lowest minimum temperature was minus 3.2°C, recorded in Kukumseri.