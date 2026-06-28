Kinner-Kailash Yatra postponed as recce team finds route unsafe for pilgrims

The Kinner-Kailash Yatra in Kinnaur district, set to start from July 1, has been postponed following an adverse report on the pilgrimage route by a special reconnaissance (recce) team.

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Constituted to assess the safety and feasibility of the pilgrimage, the team reported a serious threat to the lives of pilgrims and emergency response teams from hazards like glaciers, unstable boulders, rock fall, etc., along the route.

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In view of the report, the district administration has postponed the yatra and has urged people not to proceed with the pilgrimage.

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Incidentally, local residents, including people associated with the local deities, had submitted a memorandum to Kinnaur DC, to cancel the yatra, citing environmental concerns and the deities’ displeasure with the pilgrimage.

According to Baldev Singh, a member of Dev Samaj in gram panchayat Pawari, the local deities have warned of serious consequences if the yatra continues, as it had polluted the holy area in the vicinity of Kinner Kailash.

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“Water sources have been polluted. Our holy flower and other medicinal plants are on the verge of extinction. Many more deities have spoken against the yatra. We fear ignoring their warning can bring misfortune and disaster to the area,” he said.

Meanwhile, the scouting teams found large glaciers along the pilgrimage route, around 16-17 km long, particularly on the stretch from Miling Khata to the Shivling.

It also found large rocks and boulders resting precariously on and within these glaciers, making the terrain highly unstable.

Besides, the stretch between Gufa and Sorang has been obstructed by boulders at several locations, rendering the passage unsafe for pilgrims. The removal of these boulders, as per the report, will require sufficient time, specialised equipment, and necessary safety precautions.

In view of these findings, the district administration has urged all devotees and pilgrims to not undertake the pilgrimage until further orders. The administration will review the order only after pilgrimage route is certified as safe and suitable for travel.