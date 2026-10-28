Kiran Bhadana assumes charge as Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner

Kiran Bhadana, a 2017-batch IAS officer, assumed charge as the Deputy Commissioner of Bilaspur on Tuesday, succeeding Rahul Kumar. Before her fresh appointment, Kiran was the Deputy Commissioner of Lahaul and Spiti.

Kiran said that ensuring the timely completion of ongoing railway and highway widening projects would be her key priorities. She added that the effective and time-bound implementation of state government schemes would also be a major focus. Emphasis would be laid on ensuring that eligible beneficiaries receive the intended benefits of various welfare schemes in a transparent manner.

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She said that promoting tourism, particularly around Gobind Sagar Lake and other natural attractions, would also an area of focus.