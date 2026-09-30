DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Kiratpur-Manali highway: 2 Mandi black spots to get flyover-cum-underpasses

Kiratpur-Manali highway: 2 Mandi black spots to get flyover-cum-underpasses

article_Author
Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:00 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Kiratpur-Manali four-lane highway in Mandi district. File
Advertisement

After a prolonged wait, construction of flyover-cum-underpasses at Dadaur and Nagchala on the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane highway in Mandi district has finally received the go-ahead.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has awarded a Rs 27-crore tender to a private company for construction of the two structures. According to officials, the contractor will commence work within three months and complete the project within 18 months.

Advertisement

The move is expected to address long-standing safety concerns at Dadaur and Nagchala, identified as accident-prone locations along the four-lane highway.

Advertisement

According to Varun Chari, Project Director of the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane project, Dadaur, Nagchala and Jhiri were among the major black spots on the four-lane stretch in Mandi district, where frequent accidents had raised concerns among local residents and commuters.

Following repeated demands from residents and an assessment of the need to improve road safety, the NHAI decided to construct flyover-cum-underpasses at these locations. At Dadaur, both carriageways of the four-lane highway will be elevated through a flyover, while an underpass will be provided underneath to facilitate local traffic movement.

Advertisement

At Nagchala, the flyover-cum-underpass will be constructed only on the carriageway carrying traffic from Bilaspur towards Mandi. The other carriageway will retain its existing configuration. NHAI Project Director Varun Chari said contractor had been given three months to commence work and 18 months to complete the project.

Meanwhile, work on another flyover-cum-underpass at Jhiri in Mandi district is also set to resume. The Jhiri project, being constructed at a cost of around Rs 33 crore, involves the Mandi-to-Kullu carriageway.

The project had faced opposition from local residents, who had raised concerns over the proposed configuration. The matter subsequently reached the High Court, which has now allowed the work to continue. According to NHAI officials, construction at Jhiri is being restarted and the project is expected to be completed at the earliest.

With projects at Dadaur, Nagchala and Jhiri moving forward, the NHAI aims to improve traffic movement and road safety at identified accident-prone points on the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane highway in Mandi district. The flyover-cum-underpasses are also expected to facilitate safer movement for local residents and through traffic.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts