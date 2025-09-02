Kiratpur-Manali highway blocked, 1,500 vehicles stranded

Heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours has triggered multiple landslides in Mandi and Lahaul and Spiti districts, severely affecting road connectivity and leaving over 1,500 vehicles stranded.

A total of 257 roads were blocked in Mandi district. Several key roads were also blocked in Lahaul and Spiti. Eighty-one water schemes were disrupted in Mandi, affecting water supply in the district.

The Kiratpur-Manali National Highway (NH-3) was blocked at several places between Mandi and Aut due to landslides, cutting off road connectivity between Mandi and Kullu. The highway was first blocked yesterday afternoon and fresh landslides today worsened the situation. Over 1,500 vehicles, including buses and trucks, are stuck on both sides of the blockage, particularly in Mandi and Kullu towns.

Adding to the woes of travellers, the Mandi-Pathankot Highway (NH-154) was closed between Mandi and Jogindernagar for a few hours after a landslide occurred near Lavandi Bridge. However, the traffic was restored on the highway by the evening.

In Lahaul-Spiti district, the Sansari–Killar–Thirot–Tandi road has been affected. A massive rockfall at Nili Dhank blocked the route, halting all vehicular movement. The road is crucial for connecting remote areas of Pangi and Lahaul valleys and its closure has left several local residents and travellers stranded.

Similarly, Manali-Leh highway, Koksar-Losar highway, Tandi-Udaipr and few other roads were blocked, affecting transportation services in Lahaul and Spiti badly.

Authorities have confirmed that restoration work is underway at all affected locations, but continuous rainfall and the risk of further landslides are hampering efforts. The district administrations of Mandi and Lahaul and Spiti have issued advisories urging people to avoid non-essential travel in the affected areas.

Emergency services and local police have been deployed to manage traffic and assist stranded commuters.