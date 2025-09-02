DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Kiratpur-Manali highway blocked, 1,500 vehicles stranded

Kiratpur-Manali highway blocked, 1,500 vehicles stranded

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 02:15 AM Sep 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Trucks stranded as landslide blocks Kiratpur-Manali highway in Mandi on Monday. Photo: Jai Kumar
Advertisement

Heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours has triggered multiple landslides in Mandi and Lahaul and Spiti districts, severely affecting road connectivity and leaving over 1,500 vehicles stranded.

Advertisement

A total of 257 roads were blocked in Mandi district. Several key roads were also blocked in Lahaul and Spiti. Eighty-one water schemes were disrupted in Mandi, affecting water supply in the district.

The Kiratpur-Manali National Highway (NH-3) was blocked at several places between Mandi and Aut due to landslides, cutting off road connectivity between Mandi and Kullu. The highway was first blocked yesterday afternoon and fresh landslides today worsened the situation. Over 1,500 vehicles, including buses and trucks, are stuck on both sides of the blockage, particularly in Mandi and Kullu towns.

Advertisement

Adding to the woes of travellers, the Mandi-Pathankot Highway (NH-154) was closed between Mandi and Jogindernagar for a few hours after a landslide occurred near Lavandi Bridge. However, the traffic was restored on the highway by the evening.

In Lahaul-Spiti district, the Sansari–Killar–Thirot–Tandi road has been affected. A massive rockfall at Nili Dhank blocked the route, halting all vehicular movement. The road is crucial for connecting remote areas of Pangi and Lahaul valleys and its closure has left several local residents and travellers stranded.

Advertisement

Similarly, Manali-Leh highway, Koksar-Losar highway, Tandi-Udaipr and few other roads were blocked, affecting transportation services in Lahaul and Spiti badly.

Authorities have confirmed that restoration work is underway at all affected locations, but continuous rainfall and the risk of further landslides are hampering efforts. The district administrations of Mandi and Lahaul and Spiti have issued advisories urging people to avoid non-essential travel in the affected areas.

Emergency services and local police have been deployed to manage traffic and assist stranded commuters.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts