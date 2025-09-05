Kiratpur-Manali highway blocked; 2K vehicles stranded

Torrential rain continues to wreak havoc across Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district, triggering multiple landslides, bringing the region to a grinding halt for the fourth succesive day. As many as 287 roads, including major highways, are blocked, leaving thousands stranded and cutting off access of essential services in Kullu-Manali and Lahaul and Spiti.

Among the worst-affected routes is the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane highway, a crucial lifeline connecting Kullu-Manali, Lahaul-Spiti and Leh-Ladakh. The highway remained closed for the fourth day due to multiple landslides between Mandi and Banala.

A landslide in Aut area posed a threat to a nearby house. In Nagvain, water entered shops due to a swollen water stream. A major landslide was reported in Patogi Nala due to which mud entered nearby houses in Panarsa. A major landslide was reported at Farsh panchayat area, damaging a solar plant. Similar reports were also coming from other parts of Mandi district but no loss of life or injury was reported.

Over 2,000 vehicles, including those of tourists, are currently stranded across Mandi and Kullu districts for the last four days due to blockade of Kiratpur-Manali highway. “We have been stuck for four days and there was no clarity on when the roads will open,” said a commuter in Kullu, expressing the growing frustration among travellers.

Efforts to divert traffic via Kataula have also failed as a fresh landslide has blocked this alternative route also, completely snapping road connectivity between Mandi and Kullu. Emergency services and supply chains are disrupted, raising concern over the availability of essential commodities in remote areas.

In the high-altitude regions of Lahaul and Spiti, farmers are facing heavy losses. With road access cut off, tonnes of perishable vegetables are rotting in fields. This may soon impact vegetable supply chains across Himachal Pradesh and neighbouring states.

The district administration, Lahaul and Spiti, has made arrangements for transporting vegetable produce from the Lahaul valley towards Leh by road. Cargo flight service has been arranged from Leh to Delhi to transport produce to the market in Delhi. While snowfall has blanketed the higher reaches, persistent rainfall in the lower valleys has led to a sharp drop in temperatures, compounding the misery of locals.

The India Meteorological Department has issued fresh warnings of continued rainfall in the coming days, keeping the region on high alert. The administration has urged residents and tourists to avoid unnecessary travel and remain indoors.