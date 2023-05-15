 Kiratpur-Manali NH to have improved road safety system : The Tribune India

Kiratpur-Manali NH to have improved road safety system

3 police stations with smart traffic mgmt system planned

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presides over a meeting in Shimla on Sunday. TRIBUNE PHOTO



Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 14

In order to ensure better traffic system and road safety on the four-lane national highway from Kiratpur to Manali, the state government will set up three new traffic-cum-tourist police stations on this stretch.

“These police stations will be opened in Bilaspur, Mandi and Kullu districts. It will be operated with Intelligent Traffic Management System with control room at each police station,” said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. With this, quick police assistance will be ensured in case of accidents and other emergencies on the four-lane.

The CM has directed the concerned departments to prepare a detailed report on the jurisdiction of these police stations. He further said that trauma centres would be constructed on this four-lane road along with All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bilaspur, Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College and Hospital, Nerchowk, Mandi and regional hospitals of all the three districts. “This will ensure quick treatment to the affected in case of emergency. Arrangements for ambulances, recovery vehicles etc. will also be made at certain places on this highway,” he added.

Sukhu said the use of advanced technology was being ensured in coordination with the National Highway Authority of India and the state police for smooth operation of traffic on this National Highway. “An Advanced Traffic Management System has been prepared. Under this, emergency call boxes along with high tech CCTV cameras, automatic traffic counter-cum-classifiers, vehicle speed displays and overhead driver feedback system, variable message signs and video incident detection system are also being installed, besides command and control centre at toll plaza and connectivity through optic fibre along the NH,” he said.

The CM also directed to increase the number of display boards related to speed limits. He urged the National Highways Authority of India to provide financial assistance for the Integrated Command Centre. He directed the Transport Department to submit its report in five days after field verification of the speed limit on the entire four-lane.

DGP Sanjay Kundu said a study would be done to make all necessary arrangements from the point of view of security at T and Y junction under this four-lane highway. NHAI Regional Officer Abdul Basit said this four-lane NH would be completely ready by June 15. He said crash barriers on the valley side, footpaths and over bridges had been constructed for the safety of commuters and passersby.

Celebrations of Sirhind Fateh Divas end