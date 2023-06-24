Kiratpur-Nerchowk highway to be ready by early next month

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, June 23

The Kiratpur-Nerchowk four-lane road stretch on the Manali highway will be ready for traffic movement by the first week of July. Earlier, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had set a target to complete it by the end of June.

The civil work on this road stretch has been completed and the electrification work is underway in five tunnels between Kiratpur and Nerchowk. People, especially those associated with the tourism industry, are waiting eagerly for the completion of the road project, which will attract more tourists to Mandi, Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti.

Varun Chari, Project Director of the NHAI, says, “The civil work on this road stretch has been completed. Now, the electrification work is underway in tunnels on this highway and will be completed by the first week of July.”

He says that after the completion of the electrification work, a Central Government team will visit Mandi to inspect the road stretch and give a status report to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for a decision on its inauguration.

The NHAI is executing the four-lane road project that will shorten the distance between Kiratpur, which lies on the border of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, and Manali from 232 km to 195 km. NHAI officials say that the project will reduce the travel time between Kiratpur and Manali by nearly three hours.