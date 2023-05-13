Kiratpur-Nerchowk NH to be thrown open by May 18

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, May 12

Anurag Thakur, Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports, said here today that the Kiratpur-Nerchowk fourlane will be thrown open to general traffic by May 18.

“We have requested Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to open this road to general traffic by May 18 unofficially if it is not ready for inauguration officially. Small works on this road project can be completed by next month to inaugurate it officially,” he said.

“Keeping in mind the tourist season, it is our effort to open this road to general traffic on May 18. This will benefit the tourism industry of Mandi, Kullu-Manali and Lahaul and Spiti. The opening will give respite to commuters from long traffic jams on this highway. It will reduce the travelling distance between Kiratpur and Nerchowk by almost 30 km. The distance between Kiratpur and Nerchwok is 87 km, which will be reduced to 57 km,” he said.

In reply to a query, the minister said, “I am hopeful that the BJP will win the Assembly elections in Karnataka. During the BJP regime many big projects have come up in Karnataka, which have transformed the lives of common people there. The BJP had campaigned extensively in Karnataka, which will help the BJP to come to power.”

Anurag was on his way to Kullu on an official tour, when he took a halt at Mandi. He was accorded a warm welcome by his supporters on his arrival here.