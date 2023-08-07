Kiratpur-Nerchowk road stretch opened for traffic

Mandi, August 6
The National Highways Authority of India today threw open the Kiratpur-Nerchowk road stretch on Kiratpur-Manali fourlane. The opening of the highway will reduce the travel time between Chandigarh and Manali considerably. However, the Kiratpur-Manali highway beyond Mandi towards Manali is in a bad shape after massive damage caused to the road by the flooded Beas on July 9 and 10.
Varun Chari, project Director of Kiratpur-Manali fourlane project, said that the Kiratpur-Nerchowk road stretch on the Kiratpur-Manali highway has been opened for all kinds of vehicular traffic. Two toll plazas have been made functional on this road stretch. With the opening of this road stretch on this highway, the journey of visitors will become comfortable. It will reduce the travel time between Chandigarh and Manali considerably.
The NHAI is executing the four-laning project that will shorten the distance from Kiratpur, which lies on the border of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, to Manali from 232 km to 195 km. According to the NHAI, the project, when completed, will reduce the travel time between Kiratpur and Manali by nearly three hours. Beyond Mandi towards Manali, the highway has been badly damaged. The Kullu-Manali road stretch on this highway was completed by the NHAI in 2019 but the flooded Beas had damaged this road stretch badly between Kullu and Manali this year.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha MP revoked
The Supreme Court on Friday stayed his conviction, paving th...
Curfew relaxed in twin Imphal districts of Manipur till Monday noon
Ethnic clashes between Kukis and Meiteis broke out in Manipu...
5 cops suspended over sexual assault on 2 Manipur women; more forces sent
15 houses burnt in fresh violence | IG-rank officer to probe...
2 terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid in J-K’s Poonch
Troops in Degwar sector notice the movement of some terroris...
Australian teacher 'vilifies' Indians as 'Uber drivers and Deliveroo people'
The New South Wales Civil and Administrative Tribunal has as...