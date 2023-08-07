Kiratpur-Nerchowk road stretch opened for traffic

Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 6

The National Highways Authority of India today threw open the Kiratpur-Nerchowk road stretch on Kiratpur-Manali fourlane. The opening of the highway will reduce the travel time between Chandigarh and Manali considerably. However, the Kiratpur-Manali highway beyond Mandi towards Manali is in a bad shape after massive damage caused to the road by the flooded Beas on July 9 and 10.

Varun Chari, project Director of Kiratpur-Manali fourlane project, said that the Kiratpur-Nerchowk road stretch on the Kiratpur-Manali highway has been opened for all kinds of vehicular traffic. Two toll plazas have been made functional on this road stretch. With the opening of this road stretch on this highway, the journey of visitors will become comfortable. It will reduce the travel time between Chandigarh and Manali considerably.

The NHAI is executing the four-laning project that will shorten the distance from Kiratpur, which lies on the border of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, to Manali from 232 km to 195 km. According to the NHAI, the project, when completed, will reduce the travel time between Kiratpur and Manali by nearly three hours. Beyond Mandi towards Manali, the highway has been badly damaged. The Kullu-Manali road stretch on this highway was completed by the NHAI in 2019 but the flooded Beas had damaged this road stretch badly between Kullu and Manali this year.

