Kisan Bhawan building, three vehicles damaged in landslide at Dhalli

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 2

A landslide was reported in the Dhalli area of Shimla district. Debris and stones rolled down on Kisan Bhawan building near the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) complex, causing substantial damage to the building. Vehicles parked on the premises also got buried under the debris. As per police officials, no loss of life was reported, but the building and three vehicles suffered damages due to the landslide.

No loss of life The building suffered substantial damage due to the landslide as huge boulders and debris hit it. Since the police personnel who stay in the building at night were on duty at the time of the landslide, no loss of life has been reported. Sanjeev Gandhi, superintendent of police, shimla

Sources in the department said it was a narrow escape for around 35 police personnel that stayed in the building at night. Since the landslide took place in the daytime, there was no one present in the building as the police personnel were on duty at the time.

There is a possibility of another landslide there as the nearby hills developed cracks due to this landslide.

Shimla SP Sanjeev Gandhi said, “The building suffered substantial damage due to the landslide as huge boulders and debris hit it. Three vehicles parked there were buried under the debris. Since the police personnel were on duty at the time of the landslide, no loss of life has been reported.”

“The debris is being removed and the police personnel have been shifted to some place else. The land strata has become fragile after the incessant rains, so, landslides have become a common occurrence these days.

