Kisan Manch raises concerns over revised MIS norms

The Sanyukt Kisan Manch has raised concerns over the proposed new rules and procurement norms under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) for apples. The SKM said the implementation of the amended norms would cause significant financial losses to small and medium orchardists in the state. It urged the government to open procurement centres immediately and continue the MIS under the earlier guidelines.

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The forum said the process of registration on the portal and uploading documents was complicated for farmers. It also pointed out that most agricultural and horticultural land in the state was under joint ownership, with a single landholding often having multiple co-sharers. Each farmer usually owns only one to three bighas. “Under such circumstances, the existing system is impractical and could leave thousands of farmers outside the scheme,” the forum said.

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The forum urged the Central Government to immediately address the decline in financial assistance under the MIS after 2023. It said changes in the scheme’s structure had reduced the level of central assistance available to states.