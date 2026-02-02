Kisan Mandi to be held twice a week in Una’s Basdehra

Keeping in mind the demands of the farmers of Mehatpur-Basdehra Municipal Committee and adjoining villages, the Una district administration has allowed the Kisan Mandi to be set up twice a week at the Ramlila Maidan near the overhead water tanks in Basdehra.

According to an official press release by Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal, the mandi was earlier allowed to be set up only on Mondays, but from the coming week farmers will be allowed to lay their farm produce for sale even on Fridays. The order also stated that the market timings had been fixed from 2 pm to 8 pm.

Jatin Lal said the district administration was working towards providing better marketing avenues for farmers near their homes to save transportation cost and time. Besides, he said people would be able to get fresh vegetables and fruits near their homes, straight from the farms. He directed the municipal authorities to ensure that there was no commotion.

Exercising the powers vested in him, under Section 115 and 117 of the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988, the DC ordered that vehicles, including two wheelers would not be allowed to be parked at the market site during the timings of the Kisan Mandi to avoid traffic congestion and inconvenience to the farmers or locals.