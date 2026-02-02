DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winner Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Kisan Mandi to be held twice a week in Una’s Basdehra

Kisan Mandi to be held twice a week in Una’s Basdehra

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Una, Updated At : 08:59 AM Feb 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Keeping in mind the demands of the farmers of Mehatpur-Basdehra Municipal Committee and adjoining villages, the Una district administration has allowed the Kisan Mandi to be set up twice a week at the Ramlila Maidan near the overhead water tanks in Basdehra.

Advertisement

According to an official press release by Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal, the mandi was earlier allowed to be set up only on Mondays, but from the coming week farmers will be allowed to lay their farm produce for sale even on Fridays. The order also stated that the market timings had been fixed from 2 pm to 8 pm.

Advertisement

Jatin Lal said the district administration was working towards providing better marketing avenues for farmers near their homes to save transportation cost and time. Besides, he said people would be able to get fresh vegetables and fruits near their homes, straight from the farms. He directed the municipal authorities to ensure that there was no commotion.

Advertisement

Exercising the powers vested in him, under Section 115 and 117 of the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988, the DC ordered that vehicles, including two wheelers would not be allowed to be parked at the market site during the timings of the Kisan Mandi to avoid traffic congestion and inconvenience to the farmers or locals.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts