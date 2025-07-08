DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Kisan Sabha, CITU demand rehab, compensation for Bhattakufar victims

Kisan Sabha, CITU demand rehab, compensation for Bhattakufar victims

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Himachal Kisan Sabha and CITU to hold a convention at Kalibari Hall in Shimla on Monday.
Advertisement

The Himachal Kisan Sabha and the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) have jointly demanded compensation and immediate rehabilitation for the residents affected by the recent collapse of houses and buildings in Bhattakufar area of Shimla. The collapse is being attributed to allegedly negligent and unscientific construction practices during the four-laning of the Kaithlighat-Dhalli stretch, a project being executed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Advertisement

The demand was raised during a joint convention held in Shimla, which saw participation from over 200 affected individuals across nine panchayats situated between Kaithlighat and Dhalli.

The organisations urged the state government to ensure immediate rehabilitation of those forced to vacate homes that have now been declared unsafe. They also called for the formation of an expert committee under judicial supervision to assess the extent of the damage, ensuring transparency and fairness in compensation and accountability.

Advertisement

Dr Kuldeep Singh Tanwar, state president of Himachal Kisan Sabha, stated that the issue is not isolated to Shimla but is part of a broader problem plaguing infrastructure development projects across Himachal Pradesh.

“Whether it’s four-lane highways, hydro projects, railways, transmission lines or airports — projects are being implemented without environmental safeguards or concern for people’s livelihoods,” he said. Tanwar emphasised that small and marginal farmers, who make up the majority in Himachal, are losing their limited land to development projects without receiving fair compensation.

Advertisement

“We demand that compensation be given under Factor 2 of the Land Acquisition Act, which accounts for the full extent of the damage, rather than the inadequate Factor 1,” he added.

He further pointed out that although 45 metres of land is officially acquired for four-lane projects, extensive hill cutting (up to 60-90%) causes adjoining land to become unstable, triggering landslides.

“Illegal dumping of debris is destroying grazing areas, farmlands and local water sources. The state government and NHAI have failed to address these serious issues,” said Tanwar.

During the convention, it was announced that a protest will be organised on July 16 outside the NHAI office to press for the listed demands. The two organisations have appealed to all affected residents to participate in large numbers.

In a further step to mobilise support, awareness and planning meetings will be held in every affected panchayat between Kaithlighat and Dhalli in the coming days to intensify the movement.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts