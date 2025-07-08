The Himachal Kisan Sabha and the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) have jointly demanded compensation and immediate rehabilitation for the residents affected by the recent collapse of houses and buildings in Bhattakufar area of Shimla. The collapse is being attributed to allegedly negligent and unscientific construction practices during the four-laning of the Kaithlighat-Dhalli stretch, a project being executed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The demand was raised during a joint convention held in Shimla, which saw participation from over 200 affected individuals across nine panchayats situated between Kaithlighat and Dhalli.

The organisations urged the state government to ensure immediate rehabilitation of those forced to vacate homes that have now been declared unsafe. They also called for the formation of an expert committee under judicial supervision to assess the extent of the damage, ensuring transparency and fairness in compensation and accountability.

Dr Kuldeep Singh Tanwar, state president of Himachal Kisan Sabha, stated that the issue is not isolated to Shimla but is part of a broader problem plaguing infrastructure development projects across Himachal Pradesh.

“Whether it’s four-lane highways, hydro projects, railways, transmission lines or airports — projects are being implemented without environmental safeguards or concern for people’s livelihoods,” he said. Tanwar emphasised that small and marginal farmers, who make up the majority in Himachal, are losing their limited land to development projects without receiving fair compensation.

“We demand that compensation be given under Factor 2 of the Land Acquisition Act, which accounts for the full extent of the damage, rather than the inadequate Factor 1,” he added.

He further pointed out that although 45 metres of land is officially acquired for four-lane projects, extensive hill cutting (up to 60-90%) causes adjoining land to become unstable, triggering landslides.

“Illegal dumping of debris is destroying grazing areas, farmlands and local water sources. The state government and NHAI have failed to address these serious issues,” said Tanwar.

During the convention, it was announced that a protest will be organised on July 16 outside the NHAI office to press for the listed demands. The two organisations have appealed to all affected residents to participate in large numbers.

In a further step to mobilise support, awareness and planning meetings will be held in every affected panchayat between Kaithlighat and Dhalli in the coming days to intensify the movement.