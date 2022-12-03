Kisan Sangh’s rally in Delhi on December 19

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 2

The Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), will hold a rally in Delhi on December 19 in support of their demands.

The BKS is seeking remunerative prices based on input cost for farmers and a separate agriculture policy for the state. “Agriculture is one sector that governments have ignored during 75 years of Independence. Farmers can prosper and continue doing agriculture only if they get remunerative prices for their produce based on the input cost. About 2 lakh members of the BKS will take part in the rally to be held at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on December 19,” said Suresh Thakur, BKS state general secretary.

No control over market forces The government has no control over market forces. Middlemen are dictating terms and farmers have to sell their produce at the prices determined by them. Suresh Thakur, BKS State General Secretary

Thakur said government policies were responsible for the plight of farmers and agriculture.

Complete waiver of the GST on agriculture inputs such as pesticides and fertilizers, farm equipment and materials, and doubling the Kisan Samaan Nidhi amount are other major demands of the farmers. He said the BKS would not compromise on farmers’ interest, no matter who was in power.

Asked if it would support the Sanyukt Kisan Manch (SKM), which had launched an agitation last year, Thakur said they would back whoever raises legitimate farmer issues.