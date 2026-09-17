Kishau agreement sparks protest in Uttarakhand villages

Fear of losing their ancestral homes and land brought residents of Kwanu and neighbouring villages in Uttarakhand onto the streets on Wednesday, a day after the Centre and six Yamuna basin states signed an agreement to move ahead with the long-pending Kishau Multipurpose Project.

The Kishau Bandh Sangharsh Samiti staged a protest at Kwanu in the Jaunsar-Bawar region of Uttarakhand in the presence of local MLA Pritam Singh Chauhan. Protesters burned effigies of the Central Government and the state government and raised slogans against the proposed dam.

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For families living in the project-affected area, the Kishau project is not simply about a dam or water and power generation. It is about the possibility of being uprooted from land where their families have lived for generations.

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“Why are people living in the hills being displaced to meet the water and electricity requirements of the plains?” residents asked during the protest, questioning why communities settled in the mountains should have to sacrifice their homes and land for the benefit of areas downstream.

Kishau Bandh Sangharsh Samiti patron Munna Singh Rana, president Surya Pratap Singh and vice-president Narendra Singh Rana said the people of the affected area shared an ancestral and emotional bond with the mountains.

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“We are tribal people and generations of our families have lived in these mountains. Our ancestors have lived here for generations. Now, suddenly, a dam is being proposed here to provide irrigation and drinking water to the plains, while we are being rendered homeless,” they said.

The Samiti leaders said compensation could not fully address the loss of ancestral land, homes and the traditional way of life of the affected families. “We may accept death, but we will not leave our soil,” they said, asserting that the affected communities would continue to oppose displacement.

The protest was held a day after the agreement for the Kishau Multipurpose Project was signed in New Delhi by the Chief Ministers of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil.

The proposed project on the Tons, a tributary of the Yamuna, has a direct bearing on areas along the Himachal Pradesh-Uttarakhand region. Parts of Sirmaur and Shimla district in Himachal Pradesh are also associated with the wider project-affected belt, making the development closely watched across the border.

The Centre and participating states have projected the project as an important source of water for irrigation, drinking and other requirements, besides power generation. For the residents of Kwanu, however, the immediate concern is what will happen to their homes, fields and ancestral villages if the proposed reservoir comes up.

With the project now moving forward after decades of uncertainty, Wednesday’s protest reflected the human side of the agreement, communities living in the proposed submergence zone fearing that meeting the water and power needs of the plains could come at the cost of their own homes in the hills.