Kishau MoU signed, Himachal to earn Rs 1,200 crore annually: CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh is expected to earn around Rs 1,200 crore annually from the 422-MW Kishau Multipurpose Project once it becomes operational, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday following the signing of an MoU with various states on the project in New Delhi.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. It was signed by Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil and the Chief Ministers of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan.

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The project will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 15,624 crore on the Tons river on the border of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

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While speaking to the media following the signing of the MoU, the Chief Minister said the biggest benefit for Himachal Pradesh under the agreement was that the state would receive 211 MW of electricity generated from the Kishau Dam without having to bear the cost of generation.

The expenditure, which would have run into thousands of crores of rupees, will now be borne by the states that utilise the project’s water.

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“We accorded the highest priority to the state’s interests during the negotiations and after prolonged discussions, we succeeded in securing important decisions in favour of the state,” the CM said.

Sukhu further said that, as per earlier calculations, the project was expected to generate an annual income of around Rs 600 crore for Himachal Pradesh. However, according to the current estimates, the state is likely to earn around Rs 1,200 crore annually once the project is completed.

“This will strengthen the state’s economy, and the benefits will ultimately reach the people of Himachal,” he said.

He said that, as per the earlier agreement for the project, Himachal Pradesh was required to bear the cost of the electricity generated by the project.

“My government did not accept this condition and continued negotiations for three years to safeguard the state’s rights. As a result, the cost of the electricity generated by the project will now be borne by the states that utilise its water,” he said.

The CM further said that families affected by the project in the state would be provided adequate compensation in accordance with the applicable provisions relating to land acquisition.

He said that the participation of both Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand had been ensured in the project. Both states would have equal representation, with 50 per cent of the employees from each state.