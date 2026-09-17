DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Kishau project agreement a result of Centre-led talks: Hairpur MP Anurag Thakur

Kishau project agreement a result of Centre-led talks: Hairpur MP Anurag Thakur

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:15 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur arrives at Kangra airport. Photo: Kamal Jeet
Advertisement
Hamirpur MP and former Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Wednesday credited the Narendra Modi government with breaking the six-decade-long deadlock over the Kishau Multipurpose Project, saying an agreement among six states had been reached through Central government-led dialogue and consensus.

He was speaking to mediapersons at Kangra airport on his arrival for a day-long tour of the district.

Advertisement

Thakur said successive Congress governments at the Centre and in the states had failed to resolve the outstanding issues surrounding the project for nearly six decades. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central government brought the participating states together to resolve their differences,” he said.

Advertisement

He said the project had been accorded National Project status, with the Centre expected to bear about 90 per cent of its cost, while the remaining 10 per cent would be shared by the participating states. An arrangement had also been reached to share the financial burden linked to Himachal Pradesh’s electricity component, he added.

“The project aims to provide irrigation to about 97,000 hectares of agricultural land and generate nearly 1,476 million units of clean hydropower,” he said.

Advertisement

Thakur also criticised Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, alleging that he was attempting to claim individual political credit for an agreement involving six states and the Centre.

“An agreement achieved through the leadership and coordination of the Centre and the participation of six states should not be presented as an individual political achievement,” he said.

Calling the agreement an example of cooperative federalism, Thakur said the project would contribute to long-term water, irrigation and energy security in northern India.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts