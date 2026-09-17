Kishau project agreement a result of Centre-led talks: Hairpur MP Anurag Thakur

He was speaking to mediapersons at Kangra airport on his arrival for a day-long tour of the district.

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Thakur said successive Congress governments at the Centre and in the states had failed to resolve the outstanding issues surrounding the project for nearly six decades. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central government brought the participating states together to resolve their differences,” he said.

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He said the project had been accorded National Project status, with the Centre expected to bear about 90 per cent of its cost, while the remaining 10 per cent would be shared by the participating states. An arrangement had also been reached to share the financial burden linked to Himachal Pradesh’s electricity component, he added.

“The project aims to provide irrigation to about 97,000 hectares of agricultural land and generate nearly 1,476 million units of clean hydropower,” he said.

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Thakur also criticised Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, alleging that he was attempting to claim individual political credit for an agreement involving six states and the Centre.

“An agreement achieved through the leadership and coordination of the Centre and the participation of six states should not be presented as an individual political achievement,” he said.

Calling the agreement an example of cooperative federalism, Thakur said the project would contribute to long-term water, irrigation and energy security in northern India.