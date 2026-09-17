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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Kishau project: From 1940 idea to 2026 deal

Kishau project: From 1940 idea to 2026 deal

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Pratibha Chauhan
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:07 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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The Tons river, on which the Kishau multipurpose project is proposed.
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The Kishau project has been on the drawing board for more than eight decades. Conceived in 1940, it was first surveyed by the Punjab Government in 1944-45. The Uttar Pradesh Government resumed work on the proposal in 1962, leading to a preliminary project report being submitted to the Centre in 1965.

After examining the 1965 DPR, the Central Water Commission suggested replacing the proposed gravity arch dam with a rockfill dam because of a major geological fault. The Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department subsequently submitted a revised DPR for a rockfill dam to the CWC in 1978.

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Geographical and geological complexities then forced a rethink of the site. The CWC cancelled the proposed site and recommended detailed geological studies at Atal, Sambarkheda and Morar. The Sambarkheda site was eventually found suitable for a 236-metre-high dam and a fresh DPR was prepared in 1988 and submitted to the CWC.

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The project gained fresh momentum decades later when Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand signed an MoU on June 20, 2015. Kishau Corporation Ltd was subsequently incorporated on January 16, 2017, as a special purpose vehicle to execute the project.

But cost sharing remained a stumbling block for years. Himachal’s refusal to shoulder its earlier Rs 800-crore liability ultimately led to the Centre agreeing in June 2026 to bear 90 per cent of the project cost, clearing the way for the latest six-state agreement.

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