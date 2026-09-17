Kishau project: From 1940 idea to 2026 deal

The Kishau project has been on the drawing board for more than eight decades. Conceived in 1940, it was first surveyed by the Punjab Government in 1944-45. The Uttar Pradesh Government resumed work on the proposal in 1962, leading to a preliminary project report being submitted to the Centre in 1965.

After examining the 1965 DPR, the Central Water Commission suggested replacing the proposed gravity arch dam with a rockfill dam because of a major geological fault. The Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department subsequently submitted a revised DPR for a rockfill dam to the CWC in 1978.

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Geographical and geological complexities then forced a rethink of the site. The CWC cancelled the proposed site and recommended detailed geological studies at Atal, Sambarkheda and Morar. The Sambarkheda site was eventually found suitable for a 236-metre-high dam and a fresh DPR was prepared in 1988 and submitted to the CWC.

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The project gained fresh momentum decades later when Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand signed an MoU on June 20, 2015. Kishau Corporation Ltd was subsequently incorporated on January 16, 2017, as a special purpose vehicle to execute the project.

But cost sharing remained a stumbling block for years. Himachal’s refusal to shoulder its earlier Rs 800-crore liability ultimately led to the Centre agreeing in June 2026 to bear 90 per cent of the project cost, clearing the way for the latest six-state agreement.