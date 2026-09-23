‘Kitaab Ghar’ to give Himachali authors a bigger stage

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said on Tuesday that the network of ‘Kitaab Ghar’ across Himachal Pradesh would give local authors a wider platform to reach readers while showcasing the state’s rich literary, cultural and historical heritage.

Seven Kitaab Ghar are currently operational at Gaiety Theatre, Shimla; Dev Sadan, Kullu; Kala Kendra, Solan; Lata Mangeshkar Kala Kendra, Una; Sanskriti Sadan, Hamirpur; and in Bilaspur and Mandi. Two more are proposed at Nahan in Sirmaur district and Chamba after the completion of the ongoing auditorium works.

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Agnihotri said that the Kitaab Ghar would go beyond functioning as book outlets and serve as hubs for literary interaction, reading and cultural activities. They will stock books and journals published by the Department of Language, Art and Culture and the Himachal Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, besides works of local authors and other publications related to Himachal.

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Director, Language and Culture Department, Reema Kashyap, said the authors could submit up to four copies of a single title and a maximum of five different titles for sale. After deducting a 10 per cent commission, the sale proceeds would be transferred to the author’s bank account through RTGS at the end of every quarter. The aathors would also have the flexibility to decide the discount on their books.

The department has invited Himachal writers to make their published works available at the Kitaab Ghar and expand their readership.