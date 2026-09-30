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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Kolkata mountaineers safe after snow trap in Kinnaur

Kolkata mountaineers safe after snow trap in Kinnaur

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:50 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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The rescue operation was carried out jointly by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and district police. File
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A 12-member expedition team from Kolkata was rescued safely from Kinnaur after being stranded at a high-altitude base camp amid heavy snowfall and extreme weather conditions. The rescue operation was carried out jointly by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and district police, with assistance from local residents.

According to the police, the team, belonging to Kolkata-based adventure and mountaineering club ‘Himalaya’s Beacon’, was on an expedition to Mount Leo Pargil, a 6,791-metre-high peak near the Indo-Tibetan border.

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The team had set out from Nako village on September 17 and reached the mountain’s base camp on September 21. It proceeded towards the peak on September 25 but was forced to turn back after one member developed symptoms of high-altitude sickness.

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The team returned to the base camp, where weather conditions subsequently deteriorated sharply. Heavy and persistent snowfall cut off the camp, leaving the members stranded.

The team contacted ITBP officials for assistance, following which a rescue team reached the location along with the police. With the help of local residents, all 12 members were evacuated safely and brought back to Nako, police officials said.

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