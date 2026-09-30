Kolkata mountaineers safe after snow trap in Kinnaur

According to the police, the team, belonging to Kolkata-based adventure and mountaineering club ‘Himalaya’s Beacon’, was on an expedition to Mount Leo Pargil, a 6,791-metre-high peak near the Indo-Tibetan border.

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The team had set out from Nako village on September 17 and reached the mountain’s base camp on September 21. It proceeded towards the peak on September 25 but was forced to turn back after one member developed symptoms of high-altitude sickness.

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The team returned to the base camp, where weather conditions subsequently deteriorated sharply. Heavy and persistent snowfall cut off the camp, leaving the members stranded.

The team contacted ITBP officials for assistance, following which a rescue team reached the location along with the police. With the help of local residents, all 12 members were evacuated safely and brought back to Nako, police officials said.