Kotla PHC struggles for survival amid neglect

The Primary Health Centre (PHC), Kotla, located in the Jawali A ssembly constituency, continues to suffer from government neglect, despite its historical significance and critical role in providing healthcare to the region. Established in 1926 during British rule as ‘Diwan Sarab Dyal Rural Dispensary, Kotla,’ this PHC has seen no expansion over the years, causing frustration among residents.

Located along the Pathankot-Mandi National Highway, the PHC caters to numerous gram panchayats, including Kotla, Seunu, Dol, Trilokpur, Bhali, Bahi-Pathiar, Kothibanda, Soldha, Amanni, Paddar, Ambal (Jawali constituency) and Jolna and Morthu (Bhatiyat constituency, Chamba district).

Despite handling 200 OPD patients daily, the PHC has only one doctor, who is deputed three days a week to the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Nagrota Surian, 60 km away. This severely impacts healthcare services, leaving accident victims and emergency cases without immediate medical attention for most of the week.

The irregular OPD services have led to growing resentment among the locals, who are forced to travel to civil hospitals in Nurpur and Shahpur for treatment. Residents recall that former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh had announced the PHC’s upgrade to a CHC, but the promise was never fulfilled. Instead, another PHC at Kuther in the Jawali constituency was upgraded, leading to accusations of political bias against the Kotla region.

Mangal Singh, Up-pradhan of Kotla Panchayat, said he would collect resolutions from a dozen gram panchayats demanding the PHC’s upgrade to a CHC and submit them to the Chief Minister. Meanwhile, ex-pradhan Yog Raj Mehra urged the state government to honour Virbhadra Singh’s 2016 commitment and issue the notification for CHC status. He also demanded that the deputation of the lone doctor be stopped immediately to ensure full-time medical services at the PHC.

The residents of Kotla and surrounding areas have long suffered due to lack of proper healthcare facilities. With hundreds of patients relying on this PHC, immediate government intervention is necessary to upgrade it to a CHC and provide uninterrupted medical services.