Kotrupi slope remains primed for another slide

An integrated scientific assessment has flagged significant slope instability and a high potential for reactivation of the Kotrupi landslide along the Mandi-Pathankot highway in Mandi district, particularly during prolonged or intense monsoon rainfall.

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The study, jointly conducted by the School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, IIT-Mandi; the Department of Geomatics Engineering, Tribhuvan University Pashchimanchal Campus, Pokhara, Nepal; and the Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research-UFZ, Leipzig, Germany, combined geotechnical modelling, field investigations and high-resolution satellite observations to assess the hazard.

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The Kotrupi slope has remained active since the 1970s. On August 13, 2017, a massive landslide at the site killed 48 persons. Repeated episodes of slope movement since then have underscored the continuing vulnerability of the location.

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Researchers Nitesh Dhiman, Ankit Singh, Dericks Praise Shukla, Niraj KC and Sharad Kumar Gupta found that Kotrupi’s proximity to the Main Boundary Thrust (MBT), a major Himalayan tectonic structure, adds to its geological instability. Recurring deformation triggered or aggravated by heavy rainfall further raises the possibility of renewed movement.

The study used the Limit Equilibrium Method (LEM) and Finite Element Method (FEM) to evaluate stability. While LEM was used to calculate the Factor of Safety (FoS), FEM simulations determined the Strength Reduction Factor (SRF). Both approaches indicated that rainfall and groundwater infiltration are major controls on slope stability.

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As water penetrates the landslide mass, it raises pore-water pressure and reduces the effective shear strength of the slope, making failure more likely. Saturation of existing joints can further weaken the slope and increase water pressure.

The orientation of discontinuities and joint sets was another critical concern. Several joints broadly follow the existing slope angle, potentially providing favourable failure planes. Profiles 2, 3 and 4 were found to be particularly vulnerable, with Profile 4 recording the lowest FoS and emerging as the most unstable section. The right flank was identified as a priority area for monitoring and mitigation.

Satellite-based temporal analysis showed progressive deformation, with tension cracks first appearing in the upper slope before defining the upper boundary of the landslide crown. Continued cracking on the right flank was considered especially alarming.

The researchers recommended intensified monitoring, controlled drainage, suitable retaining structures, geotextile reinforcement beneath soil covers and strengthened vegetation. Early-warning systems should be prioritised at vulnerable locations.

They also called for detailed in-situ investigations of joints, weak zones and lithology, followed by three-dimensional FEM modelling for more realistic hazard predictions. The team cautioned that earthquakes, rainfall intensity and external loading remain difficult to incorporate accurately into current simulations.

The findings reinforce the need for year-round surveillance, drainage management, structural stabilisation and early-warning measures at Kotrupi before the monsoon further destabilises the slope.