Sustainable crop production, soil health management and improved marketing have fetched Rs 60.27 lakh, up from Rs 38 lakh last year, in the auction of an apple orchard at Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Lahaul & Spiti-II, at Tabo, of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni.

Ashwini Kumar of Bilaspur secured the auction from among 15 bidders from across Himachal Pradesh. The achievement is significant as apple production across the state has declined by nearly 45 per cent, with growers incurring losses due to low yields.

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Dr RS Spehia, senior scientist and head of KVK-Tabo, attributed the achievement to the dedicated efforts of scientist Ankita Dhiman and the KVK team, who have been working under the challenging conditions of the cold desert region of Spiti. He said the KVK team had maintained high standards of crop production while keeping the use of synthetic fertilisers and plant protection sprays to a minimum.

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“Along with achieving higher production, our focus has been on maintaining soil health and adopting sustainable agronomic practices suited to cold desert conditions. These efforts have contributed to a healthy and productive apple crop, yielding an additional Rs 22.27 lakh this year,” he said.

Dr Spehia said KVK-Tabo had been working to demonstrate sustainable production technologies to farmers and regularly disseminating information on improved practices for apple and vegetable cultivation. The KVK’s objective is not merely to increase production but also to ensure that farming practices remain environmentally sustainable and economically viable for farmers in the cold desert region. He further emphasised that marketing is an important component of improving farm returns.

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The KVK made efforts to attract a larger number of buyers from different parts of Himachal Pradesh, resulting in the participation of 15 bidders in the auction. Dr Spehia thanked UHF-Nauni Vice-Chancellor Prof HS Baweja, Director of Extension Dr DP Sharma, and ICAR-ATARI Director Dr Parvinder Sheoran for their continuous support and encouragement to the KVK team.

Congratulating the KVK team, Vice-Chancellor Prof Baweja said the results demonstrated how scientific interventions, sustainable production practices and market-oriented approaches can contribute to enhancing farmers’ incomes. Prof Baweja said the university’s network of KVKs and research stations was working to ensure that farmers received the latest knowledge and technologies related to crop production, plant protection, soil and water conservation, and crop diversification.

KVK-Tabo will also organise a Kisan Mela in October to showcase its technologies and sustainable agricultural practices for the benefit of farmers in Spiti Valley. Around 400 farmers are expected to participate in the event.