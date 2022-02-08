Kshatriya body chief held, freed

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 7

President of the Devbhumi Kshatriya Sangathan and Devbhumi Swaran Morcha, Rumit Thakur, was released within hours of being arrested by the Nahan police today in a case pertaining to the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

“A case was slapped against Rumit following his inflammatory outburst against registration of another case under the Act. He had gone live on his Facebook page last evening, where he was seen uttering objectionable words, which could have stirred communal tensions in Nahan,” Sirmaur Additional SP Babita Rana said.

“Following this, security was beefed up in the town and five reserves were called to ensure no untoward incident took place as people had started gathering. A delegation of Dalit Shoshan Mukti Morcha also met me and expressed their concern,” the ASP said.

Rumit was detained last evening from his in-laws’ house at Nahan and was arrested this morning after registration of the case. He was produced before a local court, which released him later.

His arrest, however, angered his supporters, who gathered outside the police station. Fearing a law and order situation, the police pressed in extra reserves to maintain peace.