K’taka lift mixed rafting trophy

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, November 4

The Karnataka team won the mixed marathon event of the Asian Rafting Championship at Nadaun in the district today. Kazakhstan secured the second position while the Uttarakhand-B team secured the third position.

The Uttarakhand-A team got fourth position, while the team A and team B of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Mountaineering and Sports Institute secured the fifth and sixth positions, respectively. The Ultimate Survival Camp site team of Kangra district grabbed the seventh position while the team of the Regional Water Sports Centre, Pong Dam, stood eighth.

