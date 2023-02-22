Kuldeep Sharma enthrals audience

Mandi, February 21
Pahari singer Kuldeep Sharma captivated the audience during the second cultural night of weeklong International Shivratri Festival at Seri Manch in the district last night.
Nati King Kuldeep Sharma sang “Laga dholo ra dhamaka”, “Daroga ji ina chhorua do samjhai”, “Shilpa Shimla valiye” and various other songs. Youths were seen dancing on the foot-tapping music. Sharma got huge applause from the audience for his performance.
Singer Geeta Bhardwaj also enthralled the audience by singing various Pahari and Hindi songs.
Mandi MP Pratibha Singh was the chief guest on the occasion. She lighted up a lamp to inaugurate the event formally. The Deputy Commissioner welcomed the chief guest by offering her a shawl, cap and a memento.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...