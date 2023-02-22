Kuldeep Sharma enthrals audience

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 21

Pahari singer Kuldeep Sharma captivated the audience during the second cultural night of weeklong International Shivratri Festival at Seri Manch in the district last night.

Nati King Kuldeep Sharma sang “Laga dholo ra dhamaka”, “Daroga ji ina chhorua do samjhai”, “Shilpa Shimla valiye” and various other songs. Youths were seen dancing on the foot-tapping music. Sharma got huge applause from the audience for his performance.

Singer Geeta Bhardwaj also enthralled the audience by singing various Pahari and Hindi songs.

Mandi MP Pratibha Singh was the chief guest on the occasion. She lighted up a lamp to inaugurate the event formally. The Deputy Commissioner welcomed the chief guest by offering her a shawl, cap and a memento.