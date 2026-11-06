Kullu administration permits only green firecrackers from 8 to 10 pm on Diwali

In a move aimed at balancing festive celebrations with public safety and environmental concerns, Kullu Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Jaibanti Thakur has issued strict guidelines for the sale and use of firecrackers during Diwali. As per the orders, only green crackers will be permitted on Diwali day, and these may be burst only between 8 pm and 10 pm.

The administration has directed that green crackers can be sold only by licensed vendors holding valid permits from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO). Temporary cracker shops must adhere to all prescribed fire safety norms. Bursting crackers has been prohibited in silence zones, including areas around hospitals, educational institutions and other notified quiet zones. Firecrackers may only be used at designated safe locations away from markets and residential areas. The sale and use of crackers exceeding prescribed noise limits have been banned, while series or garland crackers are completely prohibited.

Six locations in the Kullu subdivision have been notified for cracker sales and public fireworks displays: Nehru Park, Sarwari; Rambagh Akhara; Rath Ground, Dhalpur; Mela Ground, Bhuntar; below Jia Bridge, Bhuntar; and near Kali Mata Temple, Sarabhai. Of these, Rambagh Akhara has been designated for public fireworks displays, while the remaining five sites will be used for the sale of crackers. The respective tehsildars will issue licences within their jurisdictions, and vendors will be allowed to sell only approved crackers sourced from authorised companies.

The administration has appealed to residents to celebrate Diwali in a safe and eco-friendly manner and to cooperate with the guidelines. However, local residents have expressed concern over the availability of firecrackers well before Diwali. Even before the start of the Dasehra festivities, crackers were reportedly being sold at several shops across the town. Children were also seen bursting crackers in areas such as Akhara Bazaar, Sultanpur, Sarwari and Lower Dhalpur.

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Residents have demanded immediate action against shops selling firecrackers in congested markets and residential localities. They have also urged the administration to maintain strict vigilance at least a month before Diwali and take suo motu action against violators.