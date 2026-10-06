Kullu admn launches ward-wise cleanliness drive, enforces single-use plastic ban

To improve sanitation and curb littering, Kullu Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Jaibanti Thakur on October 3 constituted ward-wise monitoring committees for all 11 wards of the Kullu Municipal Council (MC).

The committees will conduct random inspections and patrol public places, markets, roadsides, commercial areas and other vulnerable locations. They will monitor adherence to cleanliness norms, identify instances of littering and illegal dumping, and take action against violators. The committees have been authorised to issue challans and initiate proceedings under relevant Acts, rules and bye-laws. They will maintain records of inspections, violations and action taken, and submit weekly reports. Inspections will be carried out regularly without prior notice, particularly at identified hotspots.

Advertisement

The initiative complements Himachal Pradesh’s ban on single-use plastic under the HP Non-Biodegradable Garbage (Control) Act, 1995. A notification issued on July 20, 2022, prohibits the import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of various plastic items, including carry bags, plates, cups, glasses, cutlery, straws, ear buds, balloon sticks, flags, candy sticks, ice cream sticks, thermocol decorative items, wrapping films, PVC banners below 100 microns, stirrers and non-woven bags below 60 GSM.

Advertisement

Penalties for the sale and use of banned plastic items range from Rs 500 for quantities up to 100 grams to Rs 25,000 for quantities exceeding 10 kg. Littering in public spaces, including roads, drains, parks, forest areas and institutional premises, is also punishable. Authorised officers empowered to enforce the provisions include officials from the district administration, police, municipal bodies, health, forest, excise, tourism, food safety, panchayati raj and transport departments.

The 11 wards have been grouped under four committees. For Wards 1 to 3, the SDM, Kullu, will serve as chairperson, with the Kullu DSP, Excise and Taxation Officer and HRTC Regional Manager as members. For Wards 4 to 6, the committee will comprise the SDM, Kullu, as chairperson, along with the Kullu DSP, Regional Transport Officer and General Manager of the District Industries Centre. For Wards 7 to 9, members will include the Kullu DSP, Block Medical Officer/Drug Inspector and Range Forest Officer under the chairmanship of the SDM, Kullu. For Wards 10 and 11, the committee will comprise the SDM, Kullu, the Kullu DSP, District Tourism Development Officer and the Pollution Control Board SDO.

Advertisement

In all four committees, the MC Senior Executive Officer and the District Environment Officer will serve as member secretaries.

The order has been circulated to senior district officials and committee members for strict compliance. The initiative aims to make Kullu cleaner and more environmentally responsible, with authorities stressing the need for active public cooperation to ensure its success.