Kullu: 'Allow adventure sports' demand associations

KULLU, FEBRUARY 28
Members of paragliding associations of Kullu today met DC Ashutosh Garg and submitted a memorandum to restore adventure activities.
The High Court had ordered to stop all adventure activities, which were being conducted without adhering to rules. Documents and licences had not been renewed after February 3. The Tourism Department did not have standard-operating procedures for the activities as demanded by the court.
The technical committee started inspection of rafts and paragliders on February 20. Stakeholders urged the DC that when their paragliders had been inspected, the adventure activities should be allowed to start. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
UNGA calls for ceasefire as Moscow, Kyiv agree to another round of talks
India abstains from second UN vote on Ukraine
Ukraine crisis: 4 Indian ministers head to conflict zone for rescue
Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, VK Singh w...
Ukraine crisis: Stranded students face 'racial abuse'
700 ‘stuck’ in hostels in sub-zero temperatures
20 from Muktsar stuck, parents claim varsity, MEA ignored warning
Stay calm and don't exhibit aggression at railway stations: ...
GDP grows at 5.4%, fresh risks emerge
Higher prices of crude oil and commodities after invasion of...