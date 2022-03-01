Kullu: 'Allow adventure sports' demand associations

Our Correspondent

KULLU, FEBRUARY 28

Members of paragliding associations of Kullu today met DC Ashutosh Garg and submitted a memorandum to restore adventure activities.

The High Court had ordered to stop all adventure activities, which were being conducted without adhering to rules. Documents and licences had not been renewed after February 3. The Tourism Department did not have standard-operating procedures for the activities as demanded by the court.

The technical committee started inspection of rafts and paragliders on February 20. Stakeholders urged the DC that when their paragliders had been inspected, the adventure activities should be allowed to start. —