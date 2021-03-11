Kullu: Assault video goes viral, four booked

Our Correspondent

KULLU, MAY 15

A group of youths has assaulted some persons near Chauhki village on Jari-Malana road.

The police have registered a case in the matter and started investigation.

A video of the incident — in which some youths sitting in their vehicle, can be seen being assaulted by another group — was posted on the social media that has now gone viral. One of the persons being assaulted, Kailash Chand (28), a resident of Arki in Solan, runs a guest house in Choj. He approached the police and identified the attackers as Dikshant Thakur, resident of Sunni village in Shimla, Kehar Singh, Bahadur Singh and Pankesh Kumar, all local residents.

He said yesterday he had gone to Malana with his friends, Sachin, Pankaj and others. While returning, when they reached near Chauhki village, a car came from behind and blocked the way of their vehicle. The four youths got down from the car and started abusing and assaulting them, the complainant said.

Kullu SP Gurdev Chand Sharma said a case against Dikshant Thakur, Kehar Singh, Bahadur Singh and Pankesh Kumar has been registered.