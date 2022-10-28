Kullu: Bengaluru tourist murder case solved within 24 hours

Kullu, October 27
The Kullu police have solved the blind murder case of a Bengaluru tourist, whose body was recovered on Wednesday from Nagod forest near Kasol in the Parbati valley of the district, by arresting two accused from Barot in Jogindernagar subdivision of Mandi district here on Thursday.
Kullu SP Gurdev Chand Sharma said a special team, headed by DSP Rajesh Kumar and assisted by the Cyber Cell, was able to solve the murder mystery and arrest Kaushal Sharma (19) of Nate village and Yashpal (19) of Vanchjan village, both villages in Jogindernagar subdivision of Mandi district.
The SP said two blood-stained mobile phones were recovered from the spot. After technical investigation of both the mobile phones, it was found that one mobile phone belonged to the victim, identified as Sonu Kumar of Bengaluru, and the other belonged to a person named Kaushal, who works in Kasol.
The SP said it was a major clue. On further investigation, it was found Kaushal and his friend had been missing since the evening of October 25 and this further confirmed the suspicion of the police.
The SP said during further investigation, a taxi driver confirmed that he had dropped the duo at Paddhar in Mandi district last night. “A team, headed by DSP Rajesh, reached Paddhar and with the assistance of the Jogindernagar police it was found that both of them had hired a taxi from Jogindernagar to Barot. Both accused were arrested from Barot and brought to Kullu,” the SP said.
He said during interrogation it was found that the victim had come on October 24 and was staying in a homestay at Kasol. The victim and the accused became friends and the trio were sitting together in Nagod forest when they had an altercation among themselves. Kaushal and Yashpal thrashed and stabbed Sonu to death. Both the accused confessed to their crime and further proceedings were underway, the SP added.
