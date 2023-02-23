Kullu BJP office land issue heats up again

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, February 22

The issue of land purchased by the BJP to construct its office building at Devdhar village in the Kharal valley has heated up again.

Former state BJP president Satpal Singh Satti, who recently visited the site, said there were disputes regarding the land title and discussions with neighbours were underway.

Satti is chairman of the committee constituted for acquiring land for the BJP offices throughout the state, which was earlier headed by Rajya Sabha MP Kripal Parmar. He said further decisions would be taken after the demarcation by revenue officials.

The BJP had bought a plot of 39 biswa two-and-a-half years ago for Rs 1.05 crore. The land in question is mountainous and it had raised serious questions of profiteering by a person, who was an official of the party at that time.

Then Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur had performed a puja during the ceremony of laying foundation stone of the Kullu BJP office in Devdhar village in the Kharal valley on October 22, 2020. BJP national chief JP Nadda had addressed the gathering through a virtual platform.

Reportedly, the BJP high command has instructed the state unit to clear the picture regarding the availability of land for the district-wise party offices to be set up across the state by June, else funds will not be released for the construction of the buildings.

District BJP president Bhim Sen Sharma said the chairman of the land monitoring committee had advised him to look for other plain area to construct the office, as there could be issues related to the parking and construction of a meeting hall for at least 400 persons at the present location. He said the acquired land would be disposed of in due course.

However, the big question is to find buyers for this land at such a high price as this place is far away from the district headquarters. The uneven terrain of the landscape is another drawback in its use for construction purposes. Reportedly, the party high command is now likely to question some office-bearers involved in the land deal.