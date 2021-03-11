Kullu bridge to be restored by August-end

Our Correspondent

Kullu, April 25

The restoration work on the Bhootnath bridge by providing a support pillar at the place where it is inclined will be accomplished by the end of August, said KK Sharma, Superintending Engineer, PWD, Kullu.

He said technical modalities had been finalised after thorough discussions with the company that is repairing the Bhootnath bridge. The company had assured the department of completing the restoration work by the end of August. The company would start the work soon and financial modalities were being finalised.

The 95-metre double-lane bridge constructed at a cost of Rs 10 crore developed cracks and leaned from the centre within five years of its inauguration. The bridge connects the Kullu bypass to the town and is lying closed for traffic since January 6, 2019. The company carried out repairs in January 2020 at a cost of Rs 2.68 crore but the bridge was still found unfit for traffic.

Now, after conducting various tests, the experts have come to the conclusion that the retrofitting work on the bridge would be done by erecting a pillar to support the inclined portion.

The Bhuntar bailey bridge has also been lying closed for heavy traffic since March 11 due to pending major repairs for which Rs 56 lakh had been deposited with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). However, the NHAI authorities stated that the Bhuntar bridge had been transferred to the state PWD. The approach road to the existing concrete bridge at Bhuntar was washed away in the 1995 floods and a bailey bridge was constructed as a stop-gap arrangement. This bailey bridge links the Kullu-Manali National Highway with the Bhuntar-Manikaran road and is the only connection to the Kullu bypass.

The Central ministry has approved the detailed project report of the new double-lane paved bridge sent by the state highways authority. Traffic congestion has increased due to the closure of these bridges, as entire heavy traffic to Manali town is crossing through Bhuntar and Kullu towns. Local residents have been demanding a permanent solution to the problem of traffic congestion.

