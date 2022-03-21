Kullu carnival to be inaugurated today

Our Correspondent

KULLU, March 20

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will inaugurate 10-day Kullu carnival, being organised for the first time, at Dhalpur tomorrow. Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg said 150 stalls had been set up at Rath Maidan, Exhibition Ground and Dasehra Ground. Craft market, cuisine stalls and sports and cultural activities have been included in the carnival. Efforts have been made to make the carnival a centre of attraction and entertainment for people of all age groups, he stated.

The event will promote the rich folk culture, handicraft and handloom of the district and give a push to tourism activities.

The DC said the main purpose of organising the event was to promote the rich folk culture, handicraft and handloom of the district and give a push to tourism activities. He said, “A large number of tourists arrive here from different parts of the country. They would be provided an opportunity to shop for craft products of the district and other parts of the state. Also, they can enjoy the traditional delicacies of Kullu.”

The officer said a fashion show would be held at the Rath Maidan, in which, apart from the traditional attire of the district, costumes of the state as well as other parts of the country would be displayed. The cultural programmes would be presented in the evening by various artistes at Atal Sadan till March 28. The CM would be the chief guest during the first cultural evening and he would be accompanied by Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur and other dignitaries. Pahari Kavi Mushaira would also be organised for art and literature lovers, he maintained.

Garg said 20 self-help groups (SHGs) had been provided stalls in the carnival to give them a platform to display their products. Stalls of traditional cuisines had also been set up at the exhibition ground.

During his visit, Thakur would also inaugurate the Inter-state Bus Stand here, constructed at a cost of Rs 50 crore, the Tehsil office building, constructed at a cost of Rs 2.79 crore, and an overhead footbridge at Sarwari worth Rs 56 lakh. He would lay the foundation stones of various development projects worth Rs 21.14 crore for polytechnic college, Seobagh.