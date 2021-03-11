Kullu CMO gets Life-Time Achievement Award

Our Correspondent

KULLU, AUGUST 17

Kullu Chief Medical Officer Dr Sushil Chander Sharma has been honoured with the Life-Time Achievement Award. The award was presented to him by Education Minister Govind Singh during the district-level Independence Day function here on Monday. His wife Prof Seema Sharma was also present.

Dr Sushil has been dedicated to the healthcare of the district for the past almost two decades. He is known for being a conscientious, soft-spoken, hard-working, energetic and gentle person. His behaviour with subordinates, medical officers and the public has been exemplary.

The Kullu Regional Hospital had received various awards during the tenure of Dr Sushil. The first award of ‘Kayakalp’ in 2017-18 was received by then Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda for top performance in the state. He again received the first award of ‘Kayakalp’ of the hospital in 2021-22 from the Chief Minister in Shimla.

The District Hospital has been awarded a certificate by the Ministry of Health, New Delhi, for qualifying the NQAS at the national level and the hospital is receiving Rs 30 lakh every year for three years.

In 2019, the CMO has also got the state’s first award for making the most cards in Ayushman Bharat and Himcare schemes. The hospital was awarded a silver medal at the national level in the TB-free campaign.

During his tenure as the District Health Officer and later as the CMO, Dr Sushil had done ‘Kayakalp’ (transformation) of the Kullu hospital. Residents lauded the health facilities in the hospital, especially during the pandemic.