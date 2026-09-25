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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Kullu conference explores potential of seabuckthorn

Kullu conference explores potential of seabuckthorn

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Abhinav Vashisht
Kullu, Updated At : 01:15 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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A national conference begins at the Himachal Pradesh Regional Centre of the GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment in Kullu on Thursday.
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A two-day National Conference on “Seabuckthorn Innovations, Value Chain and Environmental Conservation in High Altitude Himalaya” began at the Himachal Pradesh Regional Centre of the GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment (GBPNIHE), Mohal, Kullu, on Thursday.

Organised under the aegis of the Seabuckthorn Association of India, the conference is focusing on the potential of seabuckthorn cultivation, particularly in the valleys of Lahaul-Spiti, and its role in strengthening farmers’ livelihoods and conserving fragile Himalayan ecosystems.

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Centre Head and scientist RK Singh is supervising the conference, while scientist Dr Sarla Shashni is the convener. Kullu Conservator of Forests Sandeep Sharma attended the inaugural session as the chief guest, while Additional Director of Horticulture, Himachal Pradesh, Vidya Prakash was the guest of honour.

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Delivering the keynote address, Prof Virendra Singh, president of the Seabuckthorn Association of India, discussed the past, present status and future prospects of seabuckthorn in the cold deserts of Himachal Pradesh. He stressed the need to conserve and utilise native ‘Hippophae’ resources while exploring selected Russian germplasm suited to Himalayan conditions.

He said the available germplasm included six local species and two Russian species or selections, providing scope for scientific evaluation, conservation and organised cultivation. Russian seabuckthorn, he said, could yield around 10 tonnes of fruit per hectare, while fruit and dry leaves could provide additional income to farmers.

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Seabuckthorn, belonging to the Hippophae genus of the Elaeagnaceae family, is naturally adapted to high-altitude environments. In Himachal Pradesh, it is found mainly in Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur, besides other Himalayan regions, including Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

Prof Singh highlighted the fruit’s nutritional and bioactive properties and its applications in health foods, cosmetics and nutraceutical products. He said seabuckthorn also had potential for soil conservation, ecosystem restoration and climate change mitigation.

He urged the horticulture authorities to provide financial assistance to farmers and research institutions for seabuckthorn cultivation. He also suggested that the Forest Department consider large-scale plantations on marginal lands to create environmental corridors while supporting local livelihoods.

Vidya Prakash highlighted opportunities available under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) and the potential of horticultural interventions to benefit farmers.

Experts and participants from CSIR-IHBT Palampur, DRDO, CSK Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University, the University of Delhi, NIPER, Manipal University Jaipur and GBPNIHE are taking part in deliberations.

The conference is discussing cultivation technologies, post-harvest processing, value addition, biotechnology, pharmaceutical applications, market dynamics, trade, exports, digital technologies and policy support. Representatives of industry and various organisations are also sharing their experiences in processing, product development, entrepreneurship and commercialisation.

Special emphasis is being laid on strengthening the complete seabuckthorn value chain while linking scientific research with community livelihoods, markets and environmental conservation.

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