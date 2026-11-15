Kullu Congress warns of mass resignations if Sadar MLA not given Cabinet berth

The District Congress Committee (DCC) has unanimously passed a resolution urging the government to induct Kullu (Sadar) MLA Sunder Singh Thakur into the state Cabinet without further delay. It has warned the government that failure to do so by December 11 will trigger mass resignations in the party organisation.

The resolution was passed at a special meeting of the Kullu DCC executive, held under the chairmanship of district party president Ses Ram Azad, on Friday. The meeting discussed a copy of a resolution passed by the Block Congress Committee, Kullu, at the general house on November 11, which had stated that if Sunder Singh Thakur was not made a Cabinet minister by December 11, the entire block executive, 16 zone presidents, 157 booth presidents and all heads of frontal organisations would collectively resign from their organisational posts.

The district executive endorsed the block committee’s views, saying these reflected the feelings of hundreds of party workers and office-bearers. It resolved that Sunder Singh, a two-time MLA, should be given a Cabinet berth from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency’s quota to ensure political balance.

Azad said that the Congress national president, the state party president and the Chief Minister had already been apprised of the demand. He added that the DCC was prepared, if necessary, to take all four block presidents and frontal organisational heads to present the resolution before the party’s national leadership. He said that the DCC had since 2023 been demanding Sunder Thakur’s inclusion into the Cabinet, but received only assurances.

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Azad said that at present, there were five ministers from the Shimla Lok Sabha constituency, besides more than 12 leaders holding plum posts. There are two ministers from Kangra and six leaders holding lucrative posts while the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, one other minister and about six leaders allotted plum posts were from Hamirpur. In contrast, only one minister belongs to the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency, which covers half of Himachal Pradesh geographically, and a very few other leaders from Mandi had been given plum posts.

The district president said that every previous government had included a Cabinet minister from Kullu in the first phase, but the present government had kept Kullu waiting for four years. Azad welcomed the Chief Minister’s repeated statements that Sunder Thakur would be made a minister, but insisted that Kullu must receive the Cabinet berth from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency quota before the government completes four years.

The copies of the resolution are being sent to Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Himachal Congress in-charge Rajani Patil, co-incharge and national secretary Vidit Chaudhary, state president Vinay Kumar, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri.