Kullu cops nab two for youth's murder

Our Correspondent

Kullu, December 1

The Kullu police arrested two Nepalese from Kurukshetra with the assistance of the Haryana Police yesterday for the murder of a Nepalese youth.

Kullu SP Gurdev Chand Sharma said the accused were arrested within 12 hours of receiving information about the incident.

The SP said on Wednesday, they got information that Vishal, a native of Nepal, had gone missing from Barshaini since November 28.

He said Dal Bahadur¸ another Nepalese, stated that he and Vishal were assaulted by two fellow Nepalese at Buhchu on November 28. Bahadur said they threw him down the road by hitting him on the head with a stone and killed Vishal.

The SP said the police carried out a search operation at the spot and Vishal’s body was found buried there. He said the victim’s brother, Nirmal Kumar, had identified the body.

He said nakas were laid at various places and Devinder Chhantyal and Satyaprakash, were nabbed and brought to Kullu.

He said the duo disclosed that they had consumed liquor together and indulged in a scuffle. He added: “They threw Dal Bahadur down the road, killed Vishal and buried his body.”

The SP said: “The accused were about to escape to Delhi in a taxi when the Haryana Police nabbed them. A murder case has been registered against them.”