Kullu Dasehra blends devotion, commerce

Every year, the internationally acclaimed Kullu Dasehra — reverently known as the ‘Dev Mahakumbh’ — transforms the serene Himalayan valley into a vibrant confluence of spirituality, culture, and commerce.

Celebrated since 1660, this grand festival is not only a deeply rooted religious event but also the site of Asia’s largest temporary marketplace. Over the course of a month, trade worth nearly Rs 450 crore takes place, drawing visitors, devotees and traders from across India and abroad.

The festival opens with the majestic arrival of local deities, carried in elaborately decorated palanquins from surrounding villages. This ceremonial procession signals the beginning of a week-long spiritual celebration, steeped in tradition and devotion.

However, over the decades, Kullu Dasehra has evolved far beyond its religious origins. After India’s independence, the event began attracting traders who set up stalls alongside the religious gatherings, gradually turning the fair into a thriving commercial hub.

In its early years, the fair also welcomed international merchants, particularly from China, Russia, and Tibet, who brought exotic goods, rare fabrics, and traditional crafts. This cross-cultural exchange gave the event a distinct global character. However, geopolitical tensions — particularly the 1959 Tibetan uprising and the 1962 India-China war — led to the end of foreign participation.

Over the past 35 years, the scale of the trade fair has grown exponentially. From just 80 to 100 stalls in the 1990s, the fair now hosts more than 2,200 shops, offering a vast array of goods — from daily household items to automobiles. Dedicated sections feature warm clothing, footwear, traditional Kullvi shawls, local delicacies such as ‘siddu’, sweets, utensils and handcrafted souvenirs.

While the religious aspect of Kullu Dasehra officially spans seven days, commercial activities now extend across an entire month. This year, the market will remain open for a record 32 days, with the Dasehra Committee granting concessions to traders affected by recent natural disasters in the region. An estimated 10 to 12 lakh people are directly or indirectly involved in the festivities and associated trade.

Eminent historian Dr Surat Thakur underscores the fair’s historical and cultural significance, while economist Lokesh Sisodia estimates the total economic activity during the season generates Rs 450-500 crore annually. Despite recent challenges, including natural calamities, the fair continues to serve as a critical economic engine for the region.