Kullu Dasehra: Deities gather for final battle against Ravana

Deities participating in the Kullu Dasehra festival visited the camp temple of Lord Raghunath at Dhalpur ground on Monday, the penultimate day of the seven-day celebration, as part of the traditional ‘Mohalla’ ritual. The gathering marks the final preparations for the symbolic victory over evil during the ‘Lanka Dahan’ ceremony on Tuesday.

Maheshwar Singh, the ‘Chharibardar’ (chief caretaker) of Lord Raghunath and the representative of Lord Rama, performed Durga Pooja at the camp temple and sought divine blessings for the occasion.

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According to local beliefs, Goddess Tripura Sundari Devi, one of the presiding family deities of Kullu’s erstwhile rulers, blesses Lord Raghunath for victory over evil. Goddess Kali was also worshipped during the rituals, with further offerings scheduled for Tuesday as part of the traditional ceremonies.

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The ‘Mohalla’ festivities featured several customary rituals, bringing together deities and their devotees before the concluding events of the festival. While some deities returned to their respective abodes after the gathering, others will remain to participate in the ‘Lanka Dahan’ ceremony.

Unlike the rest of the country, where Dasehra celebrations conclude before Kullu’s festivities begin, Kullu Dasehra starts later in accordance with the lunar calendar and rituals associated with Lord Raghunath, the presiding deity of the valley.

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The penultimate evening, coinciding with Sharad Purnima, was marked by community dancing, accompanied by the melodious notes of shehnai and the rhythmic beats of traditional drums. The occasion also holds social significance, as local tradition allows couples who have eloped to seek acceptance for their unions. The festival will culminate on Tuesday with the traditional ‘Lanka Dahan’ ceremony.