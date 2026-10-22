Kullu Dasehra kicks off with Rath procession

Thousands of devotees gathered in Kullu on Wednesday to pull the wooden chariot, or ‘Rath’, of chief deity Lord Raghunath, marking the start of the seven-day Dasehra celebrations. The Rath was drawn from the northern end of the Dhalpur ground to Lord Raghunath’s camp temple at the centre of the ground, where rituals will be performed over the next seven days. The procession was led by Maheshwar Singh, head of the erstwhile royal family, accompanied by his descendants.

Earlier, traditional rituals were held at the Raghunath temple premises after the arrival of Hadimba Mata, regarded as the grandmother of the royal family. Idols of Lord Raghunath, Sita, Hanuman and other deities were ceremoniously brought from their sanctum sanctorum in Sultanpur to Dhalpur in ornately decorated palanquins. Police and Home Guards led the procession through Sarwari and Lower Dhalpur, with residents paying obeisance to the chief deity along the route. The idols were then placed in a beautifully decorated wooden chariot.

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Palanquins carrying local deities, accompanied by traditional bands, joined Lord Raghunath in the procession. Governor Kavinder Gupta witnessed the event. Men, women and children in traditional attire, along with hundreds of domestic and international tourists, gathered to watch the spectacle, to the beat of drums and the strains of shehnais.

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Celebrated since the mid-17th century, Kullu Dasehra begins on Vijaya Dashami, the day the festivities conclude elsewhere in the country. Representatives of Raghunath Ji said that, according to the almanac, the festival would begin on October 21 this year. Unique to the region, the festival sees hundreds of deities from across Kullu district gather in a divine congregation.

The Governor later inaugurated exhibitions by government departments, boards, corporations and NGOs, visiting stalls and appreciating the exhibits. He also offered prayers at the Raghunath Ji camp temple. In the evening, he inaugurated the week-long International Folk Dance Festival at Kala Kendra by performing pooja and lighting a lamp.

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Felicitating the people, he said the residents of the state deserved appreciation for preserving their rich culture and age-old traditions amid modernisation, and that these must be carried forward for future generations. Cultural programmes were held at Kala Kendra. Kullu Dasehra Festival Committee Chairman and Kullu Sadar MLA Sunder Singh Thakur welcomed the Governor, saying new additions had been made to enhance the festival’s grandeur.