Kullu Dasehra market bustles amid traders’ protest

Kullu Dasehra, revered as the Dev Mahakumbh, has once again turned the Himalayan valley into a meeting point of faith, culture and commerce. Celebrated since 1660, the festival is not only a religious event but also home to Asia’s largest temporary marketplace. Over a month, trade worth nearly Rs 450 crore draws devotees, visitors and traders from across India and beyond. This year the market will remain open for a record 32 days, until November 22, with an estimated 10 to 12 lakh people directly or indirectly involved in the festivities and trade.

The fair has evolved far beyond its origins. After Independence, traders began setting up stalls alongside the religious rituals, gradually turning it into a bustling commercial hub. In the early years, merchants from China, Russia and Tibet brought exotic goods, rare fabrics and traditional crafts. Geopolitical events such as the 1959 invasion of Tibet and the 1962 India-China war ended foreign participation from these regions. Yet the fair has grown from 80 to 100 stalls in the 1990s to more than 2,200 shops today, selling everything from household items to automobiles. There are sections for warm clothing, footwear, traditional Kullvi shawls, local delicacies such as siddu, sweets, utensils and handcrafted souvenirs. Although the religious ceremonies officially last seven days, commercial activity now stretches across the month.

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At Dhalpur, the cold weather has boosted demand for warm clothes. Traders said business during the seven religious days was slow. After the festival concluded on Tuesday, large crowds turned up on Thursday. Visitors who stayed overnight after Lanka Dahan shopped for winter clothing and daily necessities. Stalls selling clothes, fabrics, artificial jewellery, pickles, toys, fancy shoes and kitchen goods saw steady buying, bringing smiles to traders.

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However, the festival’s commercial success has been overshadowed by a dispute over plot allocation. After Kullu Dasehra ended, traders protested against the contractor system, with about 500 shops remaining closed. They alleged that plots allocated by the Dasehra committee to a contractor reach traders at several times the original rate. Plots that cost Rs 16,000 to Rs 20,000 last year are now being charged at Rs 42,000 to Rs 60,000, while those earlier priced at Rs 30,000 to Rs 37,000 now cost Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh, they alleged. Traders from Delhi and Gujarat, including fruit and shoe sellers, joined the demonstration.