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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Kullu Dasehra plots up for grabs from October 5

Kullu Dasehra plots up for grabs from October 5

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Our Correspondent
Kullu, Updated At : 01:29 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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Devotees pull the wooden chariot of Lord Raghunath during Dasehra festival in Kullu. File
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Surjeet Singh Rathore, Acting Deputy Commissioner and vice-president of the Kullu Dasehra Festival Committee, has announced that plots for shops, exhibitions and other commercial activities at Dhalpur ground during the international festival, to be held from October 21 to 27, will be allocated or auctioned between October 5 and 21.

Rathore said plots for agricultural and horticultural equipment, tea stalls, readymade garments and dry fruits would be allocated on October 5. On October 6, allocation would cover local rides, tent markets, utensil markets, bag shops, including domes, eateries and the basketball court.

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On October 7, the auction would feature the confectionery market (Halwai market), local articles, open spaces and shoe market.

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On October 8, plots for food and beverage stalls at the exhibition ground would be allocated, while on October 9, plots for government and non-government stalls and open spaces would be auctioned.

On October 10 and 12, plots for Meena Bazaar-I, II and III would be allocated. On October 13 and 14, plots for all markets would be auctioned, followed by allocation for hosiery products on October 15 and the remaining market slots on October 16.

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On October 17 and 18, plots for the old clothes market (flea market) would be allocated. On October 19 and 20, plot allocation would be done for the Raja Camp area and new readymade garment stalls.

On October 21, plots would be auctioned for parking behind the utensil market, parking at the exhibition ground and the open space at the old shoe market.

Interested applicants and traders wishing to have plots allotted can visit the Plot Allocation Office, located on the top floor of the multipurpose building near the Deputy Commissioner’s Office at Dhalpur in Kullu, from 11 am every day, according to the schedule. For more information, applicants can visit the Kullu district website at hpkullu.nic.in.

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