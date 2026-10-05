DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Kullu Dasehra preparations pick up pace as plot allocation begins

Kullu Dasehra preparations pick up pace as plot allocation begins

article_Author
Abhinav Vashisht
Our Correspondent
Kullu, Updated At : 10:21 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The process of allotting plots for shops and other commercial activities at the festival venue began on Monday and will continue until October 10. File
Advertisement

Preparations for the International Kullu Dasehra festival are gaining momentum, with the administration busy making arrangements and traders from different parts of the country beginning to arrive.

The process of allotting plots for shops and other commercial activities at the festival venue began on Monday and will continue until October 10.

Advertisement

Under the prescribed procedure, plots are being allotted according to traders’ requirements and availability. Once allotted a plot, traders can begin setting up their shops and making other preparations. If any plots remain vacant after the deadline, they will be offered to traders who could not secure one during the initial allotment process.

Advertisement

Kullu Dasehra is not only a religious and cultural event but also a major commercial occasion. Huge crowds visit during the festival, offering local shopkeepers and traders from outside the region a valuable business opportunity. This year, too, traders from across the country are arriving in Kullu.

With plot allocation underway, commercial activity at the venue is picking up. Traders are enthusiastic, and the pace of shop construction and other preparations is expected to accelerate in the coming days.

Advertisement

Shops, food stalls and other businesses become a major attraction once the festival begins, making plot allocation an important part of the preparations. As traders begin decorating their shops, the festival venue is expected to become increasingly vibrant.

Meanwhile, the festival has emerged as a significant source of revenue for the Himachal Pradesh Government. According to the Excise and Taxation Department, GST collected from plots and temporary shops allotted by the Dasehra committee generated Rs 1.31 crore in 2025.

Two decades ago, the government collected only Rs 15–20 lakh from such activities. Since the introduction of GST, revenue has risen sharply each year.

With GST on plots levied at 18 per cent, collections have crossed Rs 1.31 crore. This year, revenue is expected to surpass Rs 1.50 crore and could even cross Rs 1.70 crore.

Plot rates are usually increased by 10 per cent annually. However, the Dasehra committee chairman has assured traders that rates will not be raised this year.

More than 650 plots are allotted at Dhalpur Ground for a range of businesses and attractions, including swings, clothing, toys, furniture, crockery, fast-food outlets and the Meena Bazaar dome.

The seven-day fair thus generates substantial revenue for the government. Although shops are officially required to remain open for 14 days, traders are often given additional time. Earlier, traders were allowed to keep their shops for 22 days; this year, the period has been extended from October 21 to November 22.

With preparations and plot allocation in full swing, Kullu Dasehra is set to remain both a cultural spectacle and an important economic driver for the region.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts