Kullu Dasehra to begin from October 5

Kullu, September 7

Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg presided over a meeting to review the preparations for the Kullu Dasehra festival here today.

He said that after two years, cultural evenings would be organised in the open air auditorium at the Kala Kendra during the seven-day festival, which would commence on October 5. He added that every cultural evening would have a special theme.

Garg said that a Sufi Sandhya would be organised on the first day, a Punjabi song and music show on the second, a Qawwali night on third, comedy on fourth, Amrit Mahotsav night with police band on fifth, superstar night on sixth and a Pahari night on the seventh day of the festival.

He said that this year, the festival would be linked to the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. He added that local artistes would be given preference but care would be taken to maintain international standards of the festival.

Garg said that cultural glimpses of different districts of the state, other states as well as different countries would be visible during the festival. He added that people would also be able to watch cultural programmes at the Dhalpur ground through digital screens. Besides Mahanati, folk dance, sports and various other competitions would be held.

He said that the souvenir was an important document of the festival, which serves to preserve its memories. It would be published in a new format and articles by budding writers and historians would also be included in it, he added.

Garg said that it was the biggest festival of north India where lakhs of people and tourists come every day. He also gave directions regarding various arrangements, including cleanliness, drinking water, security and traffic. He said that the works to repair roads, electricity and drinking water lines, sanitation and beautification of the Dhalpur maidan and camp temples of deities would be completed expeditiously.

