Kullu Dasehra to go global with dance, drones, lasers

The Kullu Dasehra Festival Committee released a preview and teaser for the upcoming International Kullu Dasehra Festival, which will be held from October 21 to 27, at a curtain-raiser event held on Thursday at Atal Sadan in Kullu.

Kullu MLA and committee chairman Sunder Singh Thakur said, “Kullu is fully prepared to welcome tourists.” A teaser and a coffee-table book on the festival were also released. A similar curtain-raiser event will be held in Delhi.

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A meeting was also conducted by Executive Deputy Commissioner and committee vice-chairman Surjeet Singh Rathore. For the first time, the festival will feature a global dance, drone and laser show. The committee has begun planning the global dance, which will bring together local and international artistes. A professional choreographer will be engaged through a tender process, and the venue will be decided based on the number of performers.

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Laser and drone shows will be held on the second, fourth and sixth days of the festival. About 500 drones will create a grand display. The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) is being consulted to invite international cultural troupes. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has also spoken to the council. Cultural groups from the Northeast have been invited, along with troupes from Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab through the North Zone Cultural Centre. Top cultural groups from various districts of Himachal Pradesh will also participate.

This year’s event will blend Indian and foreign cultures through a special “global dance”, with a theme song prepared for a grand presentation. International groups will also experience Kullu’s traditions and help spread its culture abroad.

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Plot allocation has been made more transparent and inclusive, with no increase in base prices. Prize money for sports events will be increased. Nineteen government departments will also set up exhibition stalls.

For security, home guards, traffic volunteers, check posts, parking arrangements and a police control tower will be deployed. Thirty electric buses, along with special buses for the Anni-Nirmand, Manikaran, Lug and Ujhi valleys, will operate during the festival.