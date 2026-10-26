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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Kullu Dasehra: Where faith, folk & fellowship converge

Kullu Dasehra: Where faith, folk & fellowship converge

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Abhinav Vashisht
Our Correspondent
Kullu, Updated At : 02:18 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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Himachali folk singer Kuldeep Sharma enthrals the audience during the fourth cultural evening of Kullu Dasehra in Kullu on Saturday.
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Kullu Dasehra is more than a religious festival; it is a vibrant celebration of faith, community and cultural heritage, bringing together the divine and the human. The annual gathering strengthens social bonds, preserves age-old customs and showcases the distinctive traditions of Himachal Pradesh’s deity culture.

At the heart of the festival is the congregation of deities from different regions, accompanied by their traditional attendants and representatives, known as haryan and karkoon. Their participation renews relationships nurtured over generations and reinforces the spirit of cooperation within the dev samaj or deity community.

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The distinctive dev-manas milan, the meeting of deities and people, remains central to Kullu’s cultural identity. During the festival, devloos from different areas meet, exchange greetings and reaffirm bonds of mutual respect. The attendants and representatives play a crucial role in maintaining these connections and carrying forward traditions of faith and collective responsibility.

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Beyond its religious significance, the festival offers a living expression of social harmony and cultural continuity. The rituals and interactions connect younger generations with their roots, while preserving customs that have shaped community life for centuries.

At Rath Maidan in Dhalpur, the celebrations extend to a vibrant showcase of cultural diversity. This year, performances representing 15 countries brought international traditions, folk dances and colourful costumes to the stage. Large crowds gathered to watch the performances, with many spectators joining the celebrations and dancing along.

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The folk dance competition has also attracted teams from Mahila Mandals, Yuvak Mandals and other cultural groups. The platform encourages local artists to preserve traditional songs, dances and attire, helping keep Himachal’s cultural heritage alive.

The fourth cultural evening on Saturday offered a blend of Himachali folk music, patriotic melodies, band performances, Nati and fashion. Popular Pahari singer Kuldeep Sharma enthralled the audience with his songs, while the police band Harmony of the Pines and the Tatva band added patriotic fervour to the evening. A fashion show by the Arpita Adora Group and a Nati performance by Sutradhar Kala Sangam further highlighted the region’s cultural richness.

Ayush, Youth Services and Sports Minister Yadvinder Goma attended the event as chief guest. Dasehra Festival Committee chairman and Kullu MLA Sunder Singh Thakur welcomed him with a Kullvi shawl, traditional cap and memento.

Through its unique blend of devotion, community participation and artistic expression, Kullu Dasehra continues to celebrate the region’s shared identity while creating space for cultural exchange and collective pride.

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